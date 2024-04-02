Economy, Social Issues, And Geopolitics To Echo Through US Elections

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem |The Peninsula

Las Vegas/Columbus: It isn't just Americans who care - countries around the world are watching the 2024 presidential election race and trying to determine what the outcome will mean for them.

Yet the US voters are the decision makers. Their concerns and challenges will lead to decision-making.

The 2024 presidential election will echo through the economy, social issues, climate policy and geopolitics. Inflation, economic matters and jobs have remained steady as top priorities, while immigration is also seen as a notable uptick in importance among voters.

Power of unions and advocacy groups in 'battleground' US states

A survey conducted in February 2024 by Statista found that the most important issue for 20 percent of Americans was inflation and prices. A further 11 percent of respondents were most concerned about jobs and the economy.

A considerable number of voters also consider Foreign Policy as a key issue in the election. The foreign policy endorsed by each of the presidential candidates plays a huge role in garnering votes and public support.

A recent international reporting tour 'Democracy is More Than Election Day' organised by the Global Public Affairs Bureau of the US Department of State through its Foreign Press Centers paved the way for journalists to know in depth about the unfolding political landscape in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Columbus, Ohio,“battlegrounds” in the 2024 US elections.

In Las Vegas, diverse communities and civic organisations are actively shaping the political landscape. During the election season, these groups are mobilising with renewed dynamism, underscoring their influence on local and statewide elections.

Leading the charge in civic involvement are groups such as“Make the Road Nevada,” a non-profit committed to bolstering voter registration and engagement within the rapidly growing Hispanic community in the state. With Hispanics making up about 34% of Nevada's population, as per the most recent census figures, their impact on elections is inevitable.

“We work mainly with Latinos, but we have members of all communities. In the end we all need the same - we need an immigration reform, we all need to have a safer economy, - those conversations are not exclusive to the Latino communities,” said Andrea Masnata, Communications Director of Make the Road Nevada.

According to Masnata the foreign policy of the candidates is a matter of concern to the minority communities. Expressing their deep concerns about the war in Gaza, she said that their members collectively call for a ceasefire.

The group dedicated to immigrant justice, health equity, housing, youth, economic and environmental justice doesn't endorse any candidate for the 2024 presidential election. However, they encourage the community to participate in elections.

Among the minority communities in Las Vegas, Black residents (11%) make up a sizeable number of voters. The Clark County Black Caucus (CCBC) is a grassroots movement, comprised of volunteers and activists focused on political empowerment and social justice. Their outreach and programmes tackle issues such as education and job opportunities, police attitude affecting their community and ensuring issues of importance are addressed within all levels of government.

Yvette Williams, Chair of Clark County Black Caucus, who claims the organisation is“non-partisan” said,“We want to have access to everybody and be able to work with everybody. Because one thing is certain that we've learned is power doesn't change based on who's in charge. Our issues remain the same.”

In Columbus, Ohio, the recently concluded lower-level elections saw candidates ready to discuss the pressing issues facing their communities. Topics ranged from education reforms and public safety to environmental sustainability and local economic development.

Members of Make the Road Nevada addressing journalists of the international reporting tour 'Democracy is More Than Election Day'.

One notable instance was when a first-generation immigrant from Eritrea, Adhanet Kifle contested for the Democratic Nomination for the Ohio House of Representatives 6th District during the Primary elections in March.

Sharing her thoughts on elections, democracy, and civic engagement with voters, Kifle emphasised that their advocacy will have a broader consequence on the November elections.

“I'm an immigrant, my family and I came here as a refugee, but we are citizens now. We know the US immigrants and refugees are really helping the economy. We perform really well in this country. We also have adopted this country as our country,” she said.

“At the state level what we can do is advocate our community to select a state representative who can advocate for our schools, navigate for mental health,” said Kifle encouraging especially the youth to vote.

Primary elections allow voters to determine which candidates compete in the general election. Voters from different communities in Columbus have their concerns.

Britney Parker, a 26-year-old retail worker said that the economy of an average person is a“big issue” to be addressed“right now.”

“Wages have been the same for years now, and prices keep rising... I don't think the candidates have laid out a plan that will make an average person want to vote for them based on the economy,” said Parker.

Shazia Sayed, a second-generation immigrant said,“Because of the troubles going on internationally and within the country, we have to be wise on whom we vote for because our representative from the congress to the president can really have an impact on our future, on our youth and internationally. I hope that everything turns out good. I hope for the best.”

The Primaries as well as the Caucasus will be followed by the Republican National Convention in July and the Democratic National Convention in August where each of the parties will formally announce their nominees for the presidential election. The National Conventions will be followed by the Presidential debate in September and finally, on November 5, 2024, the US voters will elect their President.

The concerns and efforts of vibrant communities and civic organisations are a testament to the power of diverse populations in shaping democratic outcomes, emphasising the importance of participation and representation in the American political system.