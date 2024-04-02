LogRhythm Unveils Advanced Capabilities for Cloud-Native SIEM Platform, LogRhythm Axon

(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) LogRhythm’s 8th Quarterly Release Enhances Global Security Communication and Collaboration



BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 1, 2024 – Recent global research reveals 61% of organizations still rely on manual and time-intensive methods for sharing security status updates. In response, LogRhythm, the company helping security teams stop breaches by turning disconnected data and signals into trustworthy insights, today announced its 8th consecutive quarterly release. The latest innovations to LogRhythm Axon facilitate seamless dashboard and search import/export to community repositories, bridging the communication gap.



Furthermore, LogRhythm Axon introduces key features to streamline auditing for compliance standards and enable greater efficiency with security analytics mapped to MITRE ATT&CK use cases. This quarter simplifies compliance auditing for PCI-DSS 4.0, HIPAA, CMMC, NIST 800-53 and ISO27001 standards and provides comprehensive views of ongoing investigations through advanced case management metrics. LogRhythm Axon’s continued innovation equips security professionals with the tools needed to respond promptly to emerging threats and enhance threat detection, investigation, and response strategies.



“Our 8th consecutive quarterly release epitomizes our relentless dedication to customer satisfaction and our tireless pursuit of innovation that matters in our quest to save the world from cyberthreats,” said Chris O’Malley, CEO of LogRhythm “By providing security teams advanced intelligence and analytics capabilities, we enable organizations to stay ahead of threats and safeguard their digital assets with confidence. At LogRhythm, we understand our success is intricately tied to the success of our customers, and that commitment fuels our tireless pursuit of excellence in service and experience."



Empowering Security Teams with Advanced LogRhythm Axon Capabilities



Import and export of dashboards and searches enables community sharing through a GitHub repository, directly addressing the manual and time-intensive approaches reported by 61% of organizations.



Out-of-the-box content for PCI-DSS 4.0, HIPAA, CMMC, NIST 800-53 and ISO27001 enable analysts to easily generate evidence required for compliance audit standards



Publishing of pre-populated lists for customers to customize for their environment drives additional MITRE ATT&CK use cases such as trusted relationship and default accounts



Alerts for when critical sources stop sending data to ensure complete visibility in monitoring and detecting



Enhanced case management metrics provide a holistic view of current open cases enabling security teams to make informed decisions quickly



New LogRhythm SIEM Enhancements Aim to Improve Data Management and Operational Efficiency



Access to cases adheres to separation based on entities and RBAC controls, enabling multitenant customers and individual business to only access data assigned to them



Simplified the process to retire log sources and Beats in LogRhythm SIEM, reducing administrative overhead



Expanded library of supported log sources and parsing for improved correlation and analysis



“LogRhythm’s dedication to empowering security teams with advanced analytics, threat management capabilities, and streamlined processes reflects their commitment to cybersecurity leadership,” said Alex Bredikhin, CTO & Co-Founder at SOC Prime. “Their continuous innovation reaffirms our partnership and the value it brings to the industry."



“LogRhythm Axon has bolstered our security operations, and the impact of the products bi-weekly releases is unparalleled. LogRhythm’s commitment to continuous innovation is not just a promise; it’s a reality that consistently exceeds our expectations,” said Daniel S., Director, IT and Security Operations at a software company. “With each release, LogRhythm reaffirms their dedication to customer satisfaction and cybersecurity excellence, making them an invaluable partner in our defense against evolving threats.”



To learn more about LogRhythm latest release, please visit: whats-new.





