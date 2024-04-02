Waaree Energies Limited Secures Order of 220MW solar PV Modules from Sprng Energy Private Limited, a Shell Group Company

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 01st April 2024: Waaree Energies Limited (“Waaree”) announced signing a contract with Sprng Energy Private Limited, a Shell group company, to supply 220MW of solar PV modules. The association entails Waaree Energies Limited supplying 220MW of AHNAY Series, Bi-55 545Wp modules, to be utilized for Sprng’s project in Gujarat.



Sprng Energy Private Limited, is a renewable energy platform in India, set up in 2017. The company has renewable energy projects spanned across the country, with a cumulative contracted capacity of over 4.8 GWp, and operational portfolio of 2.3GWp.



Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi, Chairman & Managing Director, Waaree Group, expressed, “We are happy to associate with Sprng Energy on their 220MW solar module supply deal. This exemplifies Waaree's commitment to increase the penetration of the renewable energy in India. We believe we are equipped to make a contribution to several solar projects with the delivery of our solar PV modules. This collaboration stands as an opportunity for Waaree to take on a crucial role in advancing India's green energy sector, aligning with our dedication to national sustainability objectives.”



Mr. Gaurav Sood, CEO, Sprng Energy, said, “Teaming up with Waaree Energies Limited for modules for our project is aligned with the GoI’s emphasis on domestic manufacturing and Make in India initiative. Sprng is glad to partner with Waaree. This partnership will enable our vision for robust and reliable renewable energy solutions. As we continue to expand our portfolio capacity, Waaree's track record in the industry positions them as an ideal partner for our project. We anticipate a successful collaboration that contributes to our commitment to continuously supply green electrons in the national grid. Sprng shall continue to invest in India's clean energy future and its journey is a testament to belief in a sustainable future for India.”







MENAFN02042024005232011781ID1108048503