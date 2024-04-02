BIMTECH Launches 8 Professional Courses Online and Offline across 7 Countries, Accredited by CII APDC

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 1.04.2024: Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), a leading B-school in India, is thrilled to announce the offering of 8 professional courses online and offline for students and professionals from 7 countries. These courses aim to deliver teaching and learning in support of CII qualifications both offline and online, Accredited by Chartered Insurance Institute – Accredited Professional Development Centre (CII APDC) (Conditional Status).



BIMTECH will, with coordination and support from the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), impart training to prepare aspiring students and professionals in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar. Additionally, professional courses in insurance like - W01 - Award in General Insurance, M05 – Insurance Law, 530 – Economics and Business, 820 – Advanced Claims, M97 – Reinsurance, 992 – Risk Management in Insurance, 995 – Strategic Underwriting and 996 – Strategic Claims Management.



Under the CII APDC’s courses, their key focus is on two areas. 1. Quality through practical evaluation of teaching, Up-to-date teaching materials and learning support and suitable teaching facilities 2. Professionalism is nurtured through credible and competent tutors, robust management systems and student support services, the centre will prove to be the focal point for enthusiasts looking to make a thriving career in the field of insurance. Completing this benchmarking to the APDC accreditation standards can signify to prospective students and professionals that BIMTECH has achieved and maintains an internationally recognised high standard in its education and training provision.



To offer both online and offline professional courses, BIMTECH inaugurated a center at its Greater Noida campus on March 29, 2024, with the esteemed presence of Mr. Sakate Khaitan, Senior Partner at Khaitan Legal Associates.



Mr. Sakate Khaitan said, “Achieving CII APDC status enhances the prestige of an organization, enabling it to offer teaching and learning facilities exclusively for CII qualifications, while also meeting a recognized quality benchmark. By promoting professional insurance education, this training center aims to assist and uphold an internationally recognized high standard in its education and training offerings.”



On the occasion of the opening of the centre at BIMTECH, Greater Noida, Dr Prabina Rajib, Director said, “After some years of hard work, we are proud to have successfully achieved CII APDC status. Under this, several tailored courses have been launched keeping in mind the evolving demands of the job market and to help students keep pace with the industry standards. Our center will provide a conducive and enriching learning environment to transform students into remarkable leaders capable of making significant contributions to the country.”



Drawing inspiration from Late Basant Kumar Birla, BIMTECH pioneers innovative programs like PGDM in Insurance & Retail Management, nurturing individuals into global leaders. BIMTECH proudly holds the 48th position in the Management category according to the NIRF 2023 ranking and secures the 17th rank among the top private B-Schools in India, as per Business Today-MDRA Best B-Schools. Fostering a symbiotic relationship, the institution excels in management education, supported by its robust alumni network of over 7000 individuals.









