NTPC wins 3445 MW RE bids in FY24

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 1st April 2024: NTPC Ltd., India’s largest integrated power utility, has won 3445 MW RE tenders it participated during the FY 2023-24.



This records 58% of total RE tenders the company participated during the Financial Year which is the highest since it started participating in the bids.



Currently, NTPC has 3.5 GW RE operational capacity with over 20 GW in pipeline.



NTPC Limited is India’s largest integrated power utility having ∼76 GW installed capacity that contributes 25% of total electricity demand in India. By 2032, NTPC is looking to expand its non-fossil based capacity to 45-50% of the company’s portfolio that will include 60 GW RE capacity with a total portfolio of 130 GW.













