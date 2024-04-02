To promote research, IIM Kashipur announces 3rd edition of the Management Education & Research Colloquium (MERC) 2024

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 01.04.2024: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur, a leading B-school in India, is organizing three-day-long Management Education & Research Colloquium (MERC) 2024, an important academic event, for doctoral scholars.



For the third edition of MERC, to be held between May 31st to June 2nd, 2024, IIM Kashipur welcomes applications from doctoral scholars, professionals and authors to exhibit their research work to peers, experts, and other interested stakeholders.



In the three-day event, to be held at the IIM Kashipur campus, will open an avenue for doctoral students to present and discuss their research work and gain valuable insights from peers and leading academicians in the realms of management. Researchers interested to apply can submit their papers before April 8th 2024 at

MERC 2024 provide an opportunity for doctoral scholars to interact, collaborate, and network with like-minded researchers and practitioners from varied domains. Moreover, participants gained valuable feedback, engaged in discussions, and received mentorship from experts regarding their research.



In addition to paper presentations, MERC 2024 also featured workshops on research methodologies to help participants improve their methodological rigor.

Three best submissions will be awarded cash prizes of Rs 25,000, 15,000 and 10,000 respectively based on the criteria laid out by the panel of experts.



Sabyasachi Patra, chairman doctoral area said, “IIM Kashipur has proudly created its very own research ecosystem. MERC 2024 is the best place for researchers to gain comprehensive understanding of various facets of research and collaborate with the academic and industry experts. This encouraged the exchange of ideas among budding researchers and academicians. We at Kashipur are glad to bring some of the brightest minds from diverse fields under one roof.”



In 2023 edition of MERC, IIM Kashipur received 175 submissions from all over India. Out of these, more than 50 submissions were received from premier institutions of IIMs/IITs/NITs/XLRI etc. These submissions in diverse areas of Management were going through a review process for final selection and registration in MERC.



Papers to be considered can be on the following themes- Communications, Economics, IT & Systems, Marketing, Operations & Decision Sciences, Organizational behaviour & Human Resource Management, Public policy & Governance, Strategy & Entrepreneurship, Stability in MSME and Finance & Accounting. However, the papers are not limited to the above-mentioned themes.



IIM Kashipur has secured 19th rank among the top 50 Management Institutes/Colleges in India in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2023 ranking released by the Ministry of Education. IIM Kashipur has also become the only IIM to get into the Top 50 in NIRF- ARIIA (Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements) quotient, leaving behind other IIMs.







