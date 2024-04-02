Alembic Pharmaceuticals appoints Mr. Manish Kejriwal as Independent Director

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)



Bengaluru, April 2nd, 2024: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited appoints Mr. Manish Kejriwal as an Independent Director of the company for the period of five consecutive years effective from March 31, 2024. Mr. Kejriwal brings over 30 years of experience in private equity investments and is currently the founder and Managing Partner of Kedaara Capital.



Prior to founding Kedaara Capital, Mr. Kejriwal served as the head of the India office of Temasek Holdings Pte. Ltd., managing all investments and activities. He also held a prominent role as a Partner at McKinsey & Company, Inc., where he co-founded "The Private Equity Practice" and authored influential reports such as the "NASSCOM McKinsey reports."



Mr. Kejriwal holds an AB degree in Engineering Sciences from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Harvard University, where he graduated with high distinction as a Baker Scholar. He currently serves on the boards of Bajaj Finserv Limited, Bajaj Holdings Investment Limited, various Kedaara investee companies, and K Raheja Corp Investment Managers Private Limited.



An active member of the Young Presidents' Organization (YPO) and a Young Global Leader (YGL) recognized by the World Economic Forum, Mr. Kejriwal is deeply involved in education initiatives, including the United World College movement and Ashoka University. He has authored articles on private equity in India, featured in leading publications, and is a sought-after speaker at conferences worldwide.







