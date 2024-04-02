Aviva Life Insurance Retains Top Spot as India’s Most Trusted Private Insurer for Sixth Time

(MENAFN- Avian We) New Delhi, 1st April 2024: Aviva Life Insurance proudly announces its achievement of being recognized as India’s Most Trusted Private Life Insurance brand for the sixth consecutive time, as per the TRA’s Brand Trust Report 2024. Additionally, the company has been ranked 9th in the overall BFSI sector and 121st in a list of 1000 brands across sectors.



Mr. Vinit Kapahi, Head of Marketing at Aviva Life Insurance, expressed his gratitude, stating, “Our endeavors are guided by the principle that our customers are at the heart of everything that we do. Our relentless efforts to prioritize their needs, along with our forward-looking approach, have been instrumental in this continued success in the Private Insurance Sector. Each product that we offer is meticulously designed to cater to the evolving needs and aspirations of our customers. We are deeply honored to win this award for the sixth consecutive time, this serves as a validation of our commitment to deliver products that empower, secure and protect our customers.”



Aviva Life Insurance is renowned for its comprehensive range of life insurance products tailored to meet the diverse financial needs of its customers, including guaranteed saving plans, term plans, child plans, investments, and retirement plans. Guided by a commitment to providing seamless and hassle-free life insurance solutions, the company has introduced a new product in its Signature Series this year: the Aviva Signature Monthly Income Plan, designed to financially prepare and support you for life’s expected and unexpected expenses by guaranteeing an assured monthly income, it is a zero-cost savings plan that provides you with guaranteed lifetime monthly income and lifelong financial security, moreover, you can choose your payout period and customize your plan to meet your needs. Looking ahead, Aviva remains steadfast in its dedication to empowering customers to build a better tomorrow, pledging to innovate and adapt to meet their evolving requirements.



Mr. N. Chandramouli, CEO of TRA Research, commended Aviva's remarkable achievement, stating, “We extend our hearty congratulations to Aviva Life Insurance for securing the esteemed title of the Most Trusted Brand in the Private Life Insurance segment this year. Such an accomplishment is truly noteworthy, underscoring the vital nature of consumer trust that all brands should aim for.”



The Brand Trust Report 2024, compiled by TRA, a leading consumer insights and brand analytics company, is the culmination of 13 years of syndicated research conducted with 2,500 consumer-influencers across 16 cities. The study involved over 6,000 hours of fieldwork and the responses of these consumers to the brand behaviors of trust listed the top 1000 trusted brands in India. Additionally, the report features an intricate brand trust matrix, incorporating 61 brand attributes, 10 brand behaviors, and 3 foundations of trust, including building capacity to trust, creating perception of positive intent, and demonstrating relevant competence.



Aviva Life Insurance stands as a beacon of trust and reliability in the Indian insurance landscape, boasting a sustainable growth model. It is a joint venture between Dabur Invest Corp, one of India's oldest and most respected business houses, and Aviva International Holdings Limited, a UK-based insurance group with a rich heritage spanning over 325 years.





MENAFN02042024006926014934ID1108048493