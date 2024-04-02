The revenue of AVTODOM Group exceeded 60 billion rubles in 2023

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The total revenue of the AVTODOM group of companies for all types of activities amounted to 60.03 billion rubles based on the results of 2023.



The company sold almost 2500 new cars last year. The average cost of one car was 12.79 million rubles. The average price of a new car increased by 42.43% compared to 2022. Such dynamics led to a significant increase in the share of loan transactions to 77%.



Sales of used cars and revenue in this area of the company remained almost at last year's level. 5275 cars were sold at the end of 2023. The average cost of used cars increased significantly by 41.6% to 5.5 million rubles over the year, following the trend of new cars. Almost 21% of cars were sold in credit. As a result, revenue of the sales of used cars at AVTODOM Group increased by 28% compared to 2022.



A slight increase in the workload of metalwork shops by 4.5% and an increase in revenue from the sale of spare parts by 9% in the area of after-sales service. The penetration rate of CASCO was 74%. The average bill of F&I products approached 370 thousand rubles.



Andrey Olkhovsky, General Director of AVTODOM Group, comments:

“The Russian car market has changed 180 degrees over the past 2 years. The familiar brands with which we have worked for more than 30 years have left Russia. It turns out that the business processes that we have been implementing all these years do not work now. New Chinese partners have appeared. They work completely differently. At the same time, we, as a car dealer, have many new opportunities. The number of brands represented on the Russian market has increased several times. According to my feelings, the volume of the new car market this year will be 1.25 million units. This means that despite the high key rate, we plan to increase sales of new cars and develop other areas of our business ecosystem”.





GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. It is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia today. It specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly evolving. It opens new dealership centers and updates the infrastructure of existing ones, develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services, cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks. The company employs 2144 people.





MENAFN02042024005646012357ID1108048492