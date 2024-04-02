Ajman Bank Appoints Group Head of Wholesale Banking

(MENAFN- EVOPS PR) Ajman Bank has announced the appointment of Mr. Kashif Raza as the new Group Head of Wholesale Banking. With a distinguished career spanning over 25 years in the banking industry, Mr. Raza brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role at Ajman Bank. His expertise in corporate finance and investment banking within the Islamic banking sphere are well-acknowledged and respected across the industry.



Welcoming Mr. Raza to the team, Mr. Mustafa Al Khalfawi, Group CEO of Ajman Bank, stated, “We are delighted to have Kashif join us as the Group Head of Wholesale Banking. His extensive experience and proven track record in the Islamic banking sector aligns perfectly with our strategic vision. We are confident that under Kashif’s stewardship, Ajman Bank will continue to provide our wholesale clients with unparalleled banking services.”



Prior to joining Ajman Bank, Mr. Raza served as the Head of Corporate Finance and Investment Banking at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank. His tenure at Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank was marked by exceptional leadership. Mr. Raza also played an instrumental role at DIB Capital, a subsidiary of Dubai Islamic Bank, where he made a significant contribution to its growth and success in the region.



Expressing his excitement about the new role, Mr. Raza stated, “I am honored to join Ajman Bank, a leading institution in Islamic banking. I look forward to contributing to the bank’s success and working with the team to drive sustainable growth and value for our stakeholders.”



About Ajman Bank



Ajman Bank is an Islamic bank with an ambitious vision based on values of integrity, trust and transparency seeks to provide a wide range of Sharia-compliant and high-quality banking services to customers from individuals, companies and government institutions across the UAE. It is also keen to be updated with the latest technology that will ensure customers a distinctive experimental banking with the revival of human touch that is lost in the modern era of banking application.



Ajman Bank is headquartered in Ajman and enjoys the strong support of the Government of Ajman and is a key pillar in the emirate's economic development strategy. The bank continues its tireless efforts to establish a prominent position in the banking sector as a sustainable Islamic banking institution, with an emphasis on the need to achieve an optimal balance in the community and caring staff, in order to provide real value for shareholders and customers alike. For more information visit



