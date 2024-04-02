LTP, a Premier Digital Asset Prime Broker, Launches Secure, Toxic Flow-Free OTC Prime Brokerage Services in Collaboration with Finery Markets

(MENAFN- Finery Markets)

LTP partners with Finery Markets to enhance interconnection in the crypto industry for institutional clients.



LTP acts as a prime broker, enabling institutional clients to participate in crypto spot transactions through FM Liquidity Match. It offers seamless electronic access to institutional OTC liquidity with top-notch execution and protection against toxic flow.



Singapore – April 2, 2024 – LTP, a premier provider of digital asset solutions has officially announced its partnership with Finery Markets, a leading non-custodial crypto ECN and provider of trading SaaS for institutional entities. With LTP acting as a prime broker, institutional clients have started crypto spot transactions through FM Liquidity Match.



This partnership significantly enhances the crypto industry's interconnection by combining LTP's wide market connectivity, optimized infrastructure, and institutional clientele with Finery Markets' institutional OTC liquidity pool via FM Liquidity Match. FM Liquidity Match offers LTP clients seamless electronic access to institutional OTC liquidity, guaranteeing top-notch execution and protection from toxic flow. It empowers LTP's clients to trade anonymously, while leveraging robust brokerage services, seamless connectivity, and efficient post-trade settlement. This significantly amplifies institutional access to the OTC crypto markets while remaining fully compliant with regulatory requirements.



FM Liquidity Match is available through a GUI or API (FIX 4.4, REST, or WebSocket), and boasts an array of cutting-edge features that will elevate the institutional trading experience to a whole new level. These features include:



Anonymous trading with firm liquidity pool (no “last look”) for liquidity takers and toxic flow protection for market makers

A seamless electronic onboarding process

A role-based access system

Pre-trade risk management controls and customizable risk limits

Advanced spread management

Flexible post-trade settlement and compliant reporting



As the first prime broker in the APAC region to integrate with Finery Markets, LTP is committed to providing comprehensive solutions to a wider range of regulatory-compliant entities.



"We are excited to announce that we have partnered with LTP, a leading prime broker for digital assets. This collaboration strengthens the presence of both Finery Markets and LTP in the APAC region, providing increased opportunities for institutional market players. As part of their role as a prime broker via FM Liquidity Match, LTP now provides its customers with the industry’s first OTC trading infrastructure that offers ‘no last look’ execution for liquidity takers, along with toxic flow protection for market makers,” said Konstantin Shulga, co-founder and CEO of Finery Markets.



LTP Founder and CEO Jack Yang said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Finery Markets, thereby strengthening our network through OTC prime brokerage services. Our goal is to provide a seamless and comprehensive trading experience for institutional clients, backed by our strong tech infrastructure and compliance commitment. We view Finery Markets’ unique services as a valuable enhancement to our already robust offerings."



Michael Rabkin, head of global business development at DV Chain added:

"We're excited to be partnering up with Finery Markets and LTP as a launch partner, providing competitive rates to a diverse array of institutional clients via FM Liquidity Match. This strategic alliance opens up new opportunities for trading within a large pool of institutional clients in the APAC region, allowing us to expand our footprint in the crypto markets."



“The partnership between Finery Markets and LTP provides an opportunity to enhance our expertise in liquidity provision by expanding our network of institutional counterparties. We've observed an increasing trend towards a more complex prime-brokerage structure in the crypto sphere, a notion that's long been recognized in traditional finance. By integrating a prime brokerage model through FM Liquidity Match into our global offerings, we can strengthen our position as a leading quantitative liquidity provider," - said Boris Sebosik, Head of OTC at Wincent.



About Finery Markets



Finery Markets, a premier non-custodial crypto ECN, provides cutting-edge trading infrastructure for institutional players in over 30 countries. We seamlessly connect clients across LATAM, North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.



Since our launch in 2019, we have been growing our ecosystem, serving 100+ digital asset players, including payment providers, brokers, OTC desks, hedge funds, and custodians. We connect digital asset players and provide them with seamless access to a vast network of partners, enabling them to navigate their operations smoothly and efficiently.



Our goal is to power trading technology behind world's leading brokers, exchanges, OTC desks, payment providers and custodians via:



1. Providing institutional-grade crypto-native infrastructure with proprietary matching engine

2. Enhancing execution quality & liquidity with access to global liquidity providers

3. Minimizing counterparty risks with sophisticated risk management tools

4. Improving capital efficiency with automated post-trade settlement workflow.





For more information, please email



About LTP



LTP leads the way in digital asset prime brokerage, seamlessly connecting centralized and decentralized exchanges while handling over $400 billion in annual trading. Our advanced solutions prioritize safety, speed, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, underpinned by a global presence and robust security measures. LTP serves as your gateway to unparalleled service, trusted by a diverse array of entities, including exchanges, platforms, quant funds, hedge funds, family offices, and professional traders alike.

For more information, please email







About DV Chain



DV Chain provides world-class cryptocurrency trading and technology. From easy-to-use, web-based charting and click trading to white glove, specialized algorithmic orders, institutions around the globe depend on DV Chain’s robust, stable tech stack to power and scale their businesses.

DV Chain is an affiliate of DV Trading, a Chicago-based proprietary trading firm and also an affiliate of Independent Trading Group, a Canadian broker-dealer. In 2016, the founders of DV Trading launched DV Chain to adapt the technology and trading strategies employed by DV Trading to bring liquidity to cryptocurrency markets. Since then, DV Chain has become one of the world’s global crypto leaders providing reliable, accessible, and technologically advanced cryptocurrency liquidity solutions.



About Wincent



Wincent is a leading crypto market maker with $3B+ daily volume and 300K+ daily transactions. Our mission is to enable, empower and advance a truly decentralized world for more transparent, fair and efficient markets and products. For additional information visit





