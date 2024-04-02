Capital Bank Employees Volunteer at Tkiyet Um Ali

(MENAFN- Advvise)

As part of the activities during the holy month of Ramadan, Capital Bank’s employees participated in volunteer events organized by Tkiyet Um Ali, including packing and distributing food parcels to underprivileged families in its Ramadan campaign.

This collaboration reflects a long-term strategic partnership between Capital Bank and Tkiyet Um Ali. Through this partnership, the bank supports the family sponsorship program and encourages employee involvement in various voluntary programs organized by charitable associations and institutions, with Tkiyet Um Ali being a prominent example.

Touleen Barto, Group Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer at Capital Bank, emphasized the bank's continuous efforts to fulfill its societal role, particularly during Ramadan. She highlighted that supporting charitable initiatives is integral to the bank's social responsibility strategy, praising employees for their positive contributions to the local community through volunteering.

In response, Director General of Tkiyet Um Ali Samer Balkar expressed gratitude to Capital Bank for recognizing the vital role of Tkiyet Um Ali in supporting families across the kingdom and ensuring their dignified livelihoods. He commended the bank for its leading role as a national institution in supporting Tkiyet Um Ali’s programs aimed at addressing social issues such as hunger through various development projects.





MENAFN02042024002739002747ID1108048480