stc continues to distribute iftar meals throughout different locations in Kuwait

Kuwait City, 01 April 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, continues to distribute iftar meals in collaboration with the Zajel Volunteer Team and Jahez-Kuwait throughout Kuwait. The initiative comes under stc’s 2024 Ramadan campaign, with the slogan, “With good, we go further”, which aims to show the importance of giving back and doing good, whether in the community or amongst individuals.

Distributing iftar meals comes as an annual contribution from stc to the community in line with the holy month. The initiative that witnessed the distribution of over 2,000 iftar meals throughout different locations in Kuwait, also aligns with stc's corporate social responsibility program, which strategically emphasizes both community giveback and strengthening communication channels between individuals in the community to build a more sustainable future.This reflects the spiritual and ethical values of Ramadan, urging community members of all ages to support those in need, in line with one of the strategic pillars of stc's CSR program.

Furthermore, this year's iftar meal distribution witnessed the participation of members from stc’s team alongside representatives from Jahez-Kuwait and the Zajel Volunteer Team. The teams worked together to distribute the 2,000 meals to members of the community that are in need. In this regard, stc thanked Jahez-Kuwait and Zajel Volunteer Team for their active contribution and support throughout the iftar meals distribution process. stc also highlighted the importance of building strong relationships with partners to widen the impact of such campaigns, and implement initiatives that can bring more good and positivity to the community.

Moreover, stc highlighted that the distribution of iftar meals this year witnessed once again the active participation of employees enrolled in the Company’s Sofara’a program, providing them with a humanitarian experience that promotes volunteer work. stc confirmed that it continuously supports activities aimed at enhancing teamwork, which is a fundamental characteristic of its institutional culture. Its pioneering and leadership role in the private sector is a responsibility that enables it to constantly search for innovative methods and concepts that can add value to the local community.





