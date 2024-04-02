CHALHOUB GROUP EXTENDS ITS PATERNITY LEAVE FROM 14 TO 30 CALENDAR DAYS IN 8 COUNTRIES

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads)  The Group continues to reaffirm its commitment to wellbeing and flexibility, setting new industry standards with family-friendly policies

 Following the recent parent-friendly award recognition, this is another demonstration of the Group’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.



Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 02 April 2024: Chalhoub Group announced an enhancement to its paternity leave policy, underlining its commitment to supporting the wellbeing of its employees and their families. Starting April 2024, the Group will increase paternity leave from 14 to 30 calendar days for team members with a minimum of one year of service. This policy is designed to accommodate the diverse needs of Chalhoub Group’s workforce, ensuring that fathers have ample opportunity to spend time with their newborns and support their families, contributing to a healthy work-life balance.



This policy enhancement places Chalhoub Group among the top 10% of organizations for parental leave benefits, in comparison to other groups in the region. This underscores its pioneering role in promoting employee wellbeing across the eight countries* where it operates. In addition to the updated paternity leave policy, Chalhoub Group provides designated parking spaces for expectant mother along with 90 days of fully paid maternity and nursing rooms for new mothers. Furthermore, the Group offers flexible working hours, remote work options, as well as a comprehensive Employee Assistance Program that includes mental health support, counselling services, therapy resources, and a Wellbeing Academy. In response to its commitment to creating a supportive and inclusive work environment, Chalhoub Group was awarded the Parent-friendly Label (PFL) by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA).



Wassim Eid, President of People & Culture at Chalhoub Group commented: "Our people are our most valuable asset, and as we evolve, so do the ways in which we support them. Extending our paternity leave is a reflection of our commitment to the wellbeing of our employees as well as their families. This policy supports our efforts to create a nurturing, inclusive, and flexible work environment. By implementing these parent-friendly policies, we can support our colleagues in their professional and personal lives and further attract talents from the region and across the world. "



The new policy applies to all fathers across the organisation and can be taken within the first six months after a child's birth, with flexibility in how it is taken - either all in one period or spread out over the first six-months of a child’s life - depending on what works best for the employee and their family.





