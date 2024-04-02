Rajasthan Transport Dept Asks Staff Not To Wear Jeans, T-Shirt To Work

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 2 (IANS) The Rajasthan Transport department on Tuesday asked its employees not to come to office wearing dresses like jeans and T-shirt.
State Transport Department Commissioner Manish Arora issued an order in this regard with a subject line 'Regarding ensuring adherence to dignified formal attire, discipline, morality and etiquette in the office'.
"The chief secretary recently had conducted a surprise inspection in the office and many employees were seen wearing casual dress, including T shirt and casual dresses on the occasion," the order said.
"The CS also expressed his displeasure over the same. So now onwards, the employees should come to the office wearing a formal dress; males should come in formal dresses (pants and shirts) and females should come in saree or salwar suit," the order said, adding that "it should be considered seriously".
