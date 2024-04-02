Asia Mixed

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Hong Kong stocks led gains in Asia-Pacific markets on Tuesday as Xiaomi shares surged, while investors assessed economic data from South Korea and Australia.

In Japan, the Nikkei recovered 35.82 points, or 0.1%, to 39,838.91.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index hiked 390.10 points, or 2.4%, after a long weekend to 16,931.52, with shares of Xiaomi jumping as much as 16% after the consumer electronics company began taking orders on Thursday for its newly launched electric vehicle.

South Korea's March inflation rate held steady at 3.1%, in line with expectations from economists polled by Reuters.

Australian stocks dipped, retreating from fresh all-time highs.

Australia's factory activity contracted at its fastest pace since May 2020, with its purchasing managers' index sliding to 47.3 in March from 47.8 in February.

In other markets

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 fell 14.97 points, or 0.4%, to 3,580.68.

In Korea, the Kospi index forged ahead 5.3 points, or 0.2%, to 2,753.16.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index popped 244.24 points, or 1.2%, to 20,466.57.

Singapore's Straits Times Index picked up 12.83 points, or 0.4%, to 3,247,72.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 gave up 9.44 points, or 0.1%, to 12,095.85.

In Australia, the ASX 200 surrendered 8.99 points, or 0.1%, to 7,887.87.











