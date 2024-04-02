Azercell Reports The Major Expansion Of Its Network In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) As one of the systemic players in the digital ecosystem,“Azercell Telecom”, has maintained its status as the country'sleading mobile operator in 2023. Currently, the company'sgeographic coverage extends to 94.50% of the country, while itspopulation coverage stands at 98.35%.

In 2023, Azercell continued to expand and strengthen itsinfrastructure nationwide. Specifically, enhancement works werecarried out at 207 stations in the Baku, Absheron, and Sumgayitarea, and at 833 stations in the other regions of the country, with100 of them in Nakhchivan. In addition to enhancement works,Azercell further expanded its service network by establishing newbase stations. Thus, in 2023, 65 new stations were installed in theBaku, Absheron, and Sumgayit area, while 70 new stations commencedoperations in the regions.

The expansion and modernization project implemented to meet theincreasing demands of subscribers in data has led to significantimprovement the quality of the 4G (LTE) network and expansion ofthe nationwide coverage. Within the framework of this 18-monthproject, Azercell has installed more than 300 new base stationsacross Azerbaijan, and approximately 1600 existing base stationshave been upgraded.

As a result, the total number of LTE stations of the leadingmobile operator has exceeded 3400. Consequently, over the pastyear, there has been a 10% increase in 4G coverage, a 48% increasein data traffic volume, and a 100% increase in internet speedwithin the coverage area. Thanks to the modernization project, thenetwork coverage of the mobile operator has increased by 80% inBaku and the Absheron Peninsula and by 75% in other regions of thecountry.

The network expansion and modernization project has providedfaster data transmission services to over 5 million people, whohave chosen Azercell as their mobile operator. As a result,Azercell subscribers can now more comfortably utilize multimediaservices such as social networks, multiplayer games, videoconferences, and a wide variety of digital solutions.

Azercell, which was the first to establish mobile infrastructureand fourth-generation LTE (4G) radio base stations in the liberatedterritories, currently operates 153 RBS based on this technology inKarabakh. In 2023, the company also expanded its network to includethe cities of Agdam, Khojaly, and Shusha, continuing its efforts toprovide advanced communication services to the returning populationin these areas.

The mobile operator, which has initiated the deployment of"green" technologies, has activated solar energy base stations inQubadli and Jabrayil. It's worth noting that 60% of the energydemand of the "green" base stations is met from solar power. Withinthe framework of its ESG Agenda Azercell is planning to increasethe number of green stations throughout the country in the comingyears.