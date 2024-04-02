               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Muslim World League Condemns Attack On Iranian Consulate In Damascus


4/2/2024 8:04:50 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 2 (KUNA) -- The Muslim World League (MWL) condemned, Tuesday, the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries.
The League affirmed, in a statement, its immense disapproval of targeting and attacking diplomatic and civilian facilities protected under humanitarian and international laws.
The Syrian Arab Republic announced yesterday, Monday, the Israeli occupation's missile attacks resulted in multiple deaths and injuries in the Iranian consulate in Mazze district in Damascus. (end)
