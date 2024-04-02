Water Awareness Campaign Educates Students In Irbid Schools

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr 2 (Petra) - The Ministry of Water and Irrigation, along with the Water Authority of Jordan, conducted educational sessions in schools across Irbid Governorate as part of its nationwide initiative to educate students about Jordan's water situation for the 2023-2024 academic year.Collaborating with the education sector and supported by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Social Development, the program featured videos illustrating Jordan's water challenges, efforts to supply water to households and public facilities, strategies for water conservation, and the distribution of educational materials to encourage responsible water usage among students.Omar Salama, Assistant for Media and Communication Affairs, highlighted the Ministry's ongoing efforts to educate students, particularly in areas with refugee populations, about water scarcity challenges and the increased demand for water resources in Jordan.