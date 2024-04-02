Zomato-Backed Magicpin's Co-Founder Brij Bhushan Moves On

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) Online food delivery platform Zomato-backed retail startup Magicpin cofounder Brij Bhushan on Tuesday announced to leave the company.
In a LinkedIn post, Bhushan wrote: "Over the past 9 years at magicpin, I've experienced a rollercoaster of highs and lows, filled with growth, challenges, and profound learnings. Now, it's time for me to take a step back."
"As I pause to recharge, I leave knowing magicpin is in the best hands, grateful for every moment," he added.
Bhushan founded the Gurugram-based company with Anshoo Sharma in 2015. Sharma is the current CEO of Magicpin.
Before co-founding Magicpin, Bhushan was an investor with the venture capital firm Nexus Venture Partners.
Further in the post, he said that when Covid-19 nearly wiped them out they fought back, "Creating a home delivery system from nothing to support local retailers when they needed us most."
"This initiative, now powering ONDC (Open Network for Digital Commerce), wasn't just about survival; it was our commitment to the community, our most fulfilling achievement," Bhushan added.
The company's operating revenue saw a significant increase of 59.6 per cent to reach Rs 233 crore in FY22, as per Entrackr.
In November 2021, the company raised an institutional round of funding worth $60 million, led by Lightspeed India and Zomato.
MENAFN02042024000231011071ID1108048207
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.