Iranian official advocates free trade agreement with Syria to boost bilateral ties

(MENAFN) An official from the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) has emphasized the potential benefits of implementing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Iran and Syria, asserting that such an agreement would significantly bolster bilateral trade relations. Despite the FTA being signed 13 years ago, its implementation is pending, prompting calls for expediting the process to stimulate mutual trade and economic activities, as stated by Mahdi Zeyghami.



Zeyghami highlighted Iran's current market share in Syria, indicating that it stands at approximately 10 percent. He further projected that Iran's exports to Syria could reach USD500 million in the current Iranian calendar year, underscoring the importance of tapping into the Syrian market for Iranian businesses.



Abdolamir Rabihavi, Director General of the West Asia Office of TPO, elaborated on initiatives aimed at fostering trade ties with Syria. He announced plans to organize a forum to showcase opportunities in the Syrian market and facilitate the export of technical and engineering services to support the reconstruction efforts in Syria. Rabihavi stressed that Syria remains a key export target for Iranian traders, underscoring the significance of strengthening economic cooperation between the two nations.



Moreover, Rabihavi extended an invitation to Syrian economic stakeholders and officials to participate in Iran Expo 2024, an upcoming international trade exhibition scheduled to take place from April 27 to May 1. He highlighted the prospect of organizing Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings during the expo to facilitate direct engagement between Iranian and Syrian entrepreneurs, thereby fostering bilateral trade relations.



The trade potential between Iran and Syria was further highlighted during a conference organized by Iran's TPO in early March, focusing on Syria's reconstruction opportunities. Rabihavi emphasized the emergence of a new phase in economic cooperation between Iran and Syria, noting a substantial market potential of USD5.0 billion for Iranian businesses in Syria. This underscores the mutual commitment to enhancing economic ties and leveraging opportunities for trade and investment between the two nations.

MENAFN02042024000045015839ID1108048205