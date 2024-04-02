Trade between Iran, China surpasses USD2.8B in first 2 months

(MENAFN) The China Customs recently unveiled statistics indicating a robust trade relationship between Iran and China during the initial two months of 2024. Trade exchanges between the two nations soared to over USD2.8 billion during this period, according to the latest data released by China Customs. This figure represents a remarkable 37 percent increase compared to the corresponding timeframe in the previous year.



Breaking down the trade dynamics, China exported goods valued at USD2.5 billion to Iran while importing commodities worth USD829 million from Iran from January to February 2024. Notably, this marks a substantial 45 percent year-over-year increase in China's exports to Iran and a commendable 20 percent rise in imports from Iran.



Analysts have pointed out that China's actual imports from Iran might surpass the reported USD829 million, particularly considering that the procurement of Iranian oil by Chinese refiners is not comprehensively captured in the official statistics of imports from Iran.



Looking back at the trade trajectory in recent years, the value of trade between Iran and China in 2023 exceeded USD14.6 billion, albeit experiencing a slight decline of 6.2 percent compared to 2022, as per China’s Customs data. Specifically, in 2023, the two countries exchanged goods worth USD14.650 billion, whereas the trade value stood at USD15.5 billion in 2022.



Highlighting the monthly variations, Iran's exports to China in December 2023 recorded a notable 30 percent growth compared to the corresponding period in the previous year. Furthermore, China's exports to Iran from January to December 2023 amounted to USD10.70 billion, demonstrating an 8.6 percent growth compared to the preceding year.



Providing a broader context, Chinese customs data indicate that China exported goods worth USD9.270 billion to Iran from January to December 2022, underlining the steady expansion of bilateral trade relations between the two nations over recent years.

