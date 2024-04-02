Biden wishes for Netanyahu`s departure

(MENAFN) Since the assault by army teams allied with the Palestinian movement Hamas on Israel on October 7, as well as the following war in Gaza, distinct attention from the press has been drawn to the transformation of ties amid Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu as well as the management of United States Leader Joseph Biden.



For specialists studying the ties amid Netanyahu as well as the United States authorities in historical recollection, the present “cooling” did not come as a great surprise. It would be good to study Netanyahu’s biography as well as political career, which is closely associated to the United States.



Benjamin Netanyahu, a leading character in Israeli politics, has had a career noticeable by resilience, controversy, as well as strategic acumen. As the longest-serving Israeli premier, Netanyahu’s political ride includes numerous terms in bureau, beginning from 1996 to 1999 as well as then from 2009 onwards, with his leadership persisting throughout different coalitions as well as political climates.



Netanyahu was born in 1949 in Tel Aviv. His mother, Tzila Segal (1912–2000), was born in Jerusalem, also his father, Warsaw native Benzion Netanyahu (Mileikowsky; 1910–2012), was a historian majoring in the Jewish Golden Age in Spain. His paternal grandfather, Nathan Mileikowsky, was a rabbi as well as Zionist writer. The activities of his grandfather as well as father had an important effect on the formation of Netanyahu’s nationalist concepts.



Amid 1956 as well as 1958, but then from 1963 to 1967, his family inhabitant the United States in Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, while his father, Benzion Netanyahu, taught at Dropsie College.

