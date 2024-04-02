Iran extends gas export contract to Iraq for 5 more years

(MENAFN) According to a report from Shana, Tehran and Baghdad have reached a significant milestone in their bilateral energy cooperation by agreeing to extend Iran's gas export contract to Iraq for an additional five years. The formal extension of this crucial agreement was ceremoniously signed on March 27 in Baghdad, with the participation of Iranian Deputy Oil Minister for Gas Affairs, Majid Chegeni, and Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Ziad Ali Fazel.



During the press briefing held alongside the signing ceremony, Chegeni provided insights into the fruitful collaboration between the two nations in the energy sector. He disclosed that Iran has already delivered approximately 52 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to Iraq, a substantial contribution valued at around USD15 billion. This significant volume of gas has been supplied under two previous gas contracts initiated since 2017, highlighting the enduring partnership between Iran and Iraq in meeting energy demands and fostering regional economic integration.



In his remarks, Iraqi Electricity Minister Ziad Ali Fazel underscored the indispensable role of Iranian gas in powering Iraq's vital electricity infrastructure. He emphasized the pivotal importance of the newly extended five-year natural gas import agreement, emphasizing that Iranian gas remains a cornerstone of Iraq's energy strategy. Fazel further articulated his confidence in the reliability of Iran as an economic partner, particularly noting Iran's steadfast support during challenging times. This steadfast support has been instrumental in ensuring the consistent fulfillment of Iraq's energy requirements, thereby bolstering the resilience and stability of Iraq's energy sector.



The extension of the gas export contract signifies a deepening of the strategic partnership between Iran and Iraq, underscoring their mutual commitment to enhancing energy security, promoting economic cooperation, and advancing regional prosperity. As both nations continue to navigate complex geopolitical dynamics and economic challenges, their collaboration in the energy sphere stands as a beacon of resilience and mutual benefit in the broader Middle East region.

MENAFN02042024000045015839ID1108048201