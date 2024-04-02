Iran's daily gasoline consumption jumps to 132M liters in March

(MENAFN) According to the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC), the average daily gasoline consumption in Iran surged to approximately 132 million liters during the initial 12 days of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 20 to March 31. Reports from Shana indicate that throughout the Nowruz holidays, an average of 122.3 million liters of gasoline was dispensed nationwide, marking a notable increase of 6.7 million liters compared to the corresponding period last year.



On March 31 alone, gasoline distribution reached 128.8 million liters across the country, indicating a rise of over one million liters compared to the same day in the previous year. The NIOPDC has expressed concerns regarding this escalating trend in fuel consumption and has urged the public to manage their usage effectively to aid in the steady supply of fuel.



Despite Iran's achievement of self-sufficiency in gasoline production and even becoming a net exporter of this crucial fuel, the recent uptick in domestic consumption has reignited worries about the necessity of imports. Notably, Iran attained net gasoline exporter status in February 2019 following the expansion of the Persian Gulf Star Refinery (PGS) project, which augmented daily gasoline production by 120,000 barrels.



The managing director of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) has highlighted an 11 percent increase in Iran's average daily gasoline consumption during the previous Iranian calendar year. Moreover, the country's daily gasoline production currently stands at an impressive 115 million liters. These developments underscore the importance of managing domestic consumption to ensure stability in fuel supply and mitigate the reliance on imports.

MENAFN02042024000045015839ID1108048199