Netanyahu claims Israel will block Al Jazeera

(MENAFN) The Israeli administration is going to block Al Jazeera, Premier Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Monday, branding the Qatar-positioned pan-Arab network a representative of Hamas. The declaration came nearly half a year into Israel’s conflict in Gaza.



On Monday, the Knesset approved a temporary rule permitting the premier to block a foreign channel as well as closing its agencies if it is considered a danger to national security.



Netanyahu, who is healing from hernia procedure, stated he plots to utilize the rule against Al Jazeera.



“Al Jazeera has harmed Israel’s security, actively participated in the October 7 massacre, and incited against Israeli soldiers. It is time to remove the bullhorn of Hamas from our country,” Netanyahu uploaded on X (previously Twitter) on Monday. “The terrorist channel Al Jazeera will no longer broadcast from Israel. I intend to act immediately in accordance with the new law to stop the channel’s activity.”



Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi stated the channel is going to be shut down “in the coming days,” also noting that “there won’t be freedom of expression for Hamas mouthpieces,” based on an Israeli news agency. The legislation is going to stay in force till July 31, 2024, or till the end of “significant military actions” in the conflict with Hamas, the Knesset stated.



Al Jazeera issued a declaration, stating that it “holds the Israeli prime minister responsible for the safety of its staff and network premises around the world, following his incitement and this false accusation.”

