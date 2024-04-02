Media reports arrest of Hamas chief`s sister

(MENAFN) Israeli security forces on Monday detained the female sibling of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh on provocation-of-terrorism accusations, based on the press statements that quoted law enforcement.



Officers allegedly say they have detected documents, telephones, as well as other objects through which 57-year-old Zebah Abdel Salem Haniyeh – an Israeli resident– is associated to “serious offenses against Israel.”



The law enforcement basically did not recognize the suspect, claiming merely that she was an inhabitant of the southern city of Tel Sheva, where the attack happened on Monday`s early hours. But based on an Israeli news agency, defense outlets, talking on state of secrecy, affirmed that the female is one of Haniyeh’s siblings.



The procedure, deemed ‘Early Dawn,’ was allegedly a multi-department attempt, with law enforcement, border officers, the IDF, as well as Israeli Police’s aerial group are all participating in the attack.



Israeli Southern District Commander Superintendent Amir Cohen was quoted as making remarks on the detention procedure that no attempt would be spared in the conflict against terrorism also that every asset existing would be utilized to maintain peace as well as security for Israeli residents. Later on Monday, some Israeli press stated that Haniyeh would be still be arrested till April 4.



The statements of the detention come as Israel proceeds to wage war against Hamas in Gaza.



Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to demolish the Palestinian army party, after it performed a fatal invasion into Israel last October, in which some 1,200 people were killed and scores taken hostage. The Israeli campaign has caused great harm on Gaza, causing the death of more than 32,000 Palestinians, based on the Palestinian Health Ministry.

