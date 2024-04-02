Egypt claims America`s criticism of Israel insufficient

(MENAFN) Washington is obligated to clarify to Israel what the consequences would be of a ground invasion into Rafah, the southern Gaza town presently homing no less than a million displaced Palestinians, Egypt’s foreign minister, Sameh Shoukry, stated on Monday.



Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Friday that he had permitted schemes for a mission in Rafah. Israel has been performing a persistent air as well as ground campaign in Gaza for no less than five months following the Palestinian army party Hamas initiated a sudden assault on the Jewish colony on October 7, murdering 1,100 humans as well as captivating 250 others. Based on the newest numbers issued by the territory`s Health Ministry, Israeli forces have murdered almost 32,000 Palestinians, most of whom were women as well as kids.



There has been great global pressure on Netanyahu, together with the United States as well as Egypt, not to invade Rafah, where the United Nations values 1.5 million Palestinians have looked for refuge since the beginning of the conflict.



Previously this month, United States Leader Joe Biden, who has constantly protected Israel’s army conducts, informed a news agency that while Netanyahu “has a right to defend Israel,” a mission in Rafah would cross a “red line.”



“It is not enough for rhetoric, it is not enough to state opposition, it is also important to indicate what if that position is circumvented, what if that position is not respected,” the news agency cited the Egyptian foreign minister as stating.

MENAFN02042024000045015687ID1108048196