Guangzhou carbon market decreases 2.9 percent on Monday

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, China's largest local carbon market, saw carbon emissions allowances close at 64.68 yuan per tonne, reflecting a decrease of 2.9 percent compared to Friday's closing price. This marketplace serves as a critical platform for trading carbon emissions allowances, contributing to efforts aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change.



Throughout the trading day, a total of 6,337 tonnes of allowances were transacted, resulting in a turnover of 409,862.75 yuan. These transactions underscore the continued activity and significance of the market in facilitating emissions trading and supporting environmental objectives.



The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), play a pivotal role in regulating carbon dioxide emissions within the region. Companies are allocated emission caps, and those exceeding their limits are required to acquire additional quotas either from regulatory authorities or through trading on the market. This mechanism incentivizes emission reductions and encourages companies to adopt cleaner and more sustainable practices.



Since its inception in December 2013, the Guangzhou Emissions Exchange has played a vital role in promoting environmental sustainability. It has facilitated the trading of approximately 224.9 million tonnes of GDEA, with a cumulative turnover reaching nearly 6.43 billion yuan. These figures highlight the significant impact of the market in driving emissions reductions and fostering a transition towards a low-carbon economy.



As the exchange continues to operate and evolve, it remains a key instrument in China's broader efforts to address climate change and achieve carbon neutrality goals. Through effective emissions trading mechanisms and market-based incentives, the exchange contributes to building a more sustainable future for the region and beyond.

