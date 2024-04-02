Amman Stock Exchange Records Marginal Decline In Trading

Amman, Apr. 2 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange concluded Tuesday trading with approximately 3 million shares changing hands across 1,572 transactions, totaling about JD4 million.The stock index experienced a marginal decrease to point 2,437, down by 0.01 percent compared to the previous session's close.Analyzing the closing prices of listed companies, 27 firms witnessed a decline in share value, while 21 saw increases, and 23 remained stable.

