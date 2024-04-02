Security Forces Apprehend Drug Trafficking Suspect In Ruwaished Raid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Apr. 2 (Petra) - A spokesperson for the Public Security Department announced that a specialized security team conducted an operation early Tuesday morning, apprehending one of the highly sought-after individuals involved with transnational drug trafficking networks. The arrest took place in the Manshiyet Ghiyath area of the Ruwaished District.
The spokesperson stated that the operation was the culmination of a combined effort involving operational tactics and intelligence gathering to locate Ayed Hussein Ayed Ghiyath, who is wanted on 14 charges related to narcotics trafficking, involvement in regional and international criminal organizations, association with unlawful groups, firearm possession, and ammunition possession.
Continued efforts are underway to gather intelligence on other wanted individuals and apprehend them, he added.
MENAFN02042024000117011021ID1108047988
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.