Beetel Teletech Limited And Alpha Bridge Join Forces To Enhance Network Equipment Offerings

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 2nd, 2024: Beetel Teletech Limited, one of India's leading technology brands dedicated to offering cutting-edge solutions for modern India's connectivity and I.T. needs, has signed a strategic distribution partnership with Alpha Bridge Technologies, a 'Make in India' startup manufacturer and supplier of durable and cost-effective networking equipment. This partnership brings together two industry leaders, to provide businesses with a stronger suite of network equipment offerings.



The collaboration between Beetel and Alpha Bridge Technologies signifies a pivotal advancement in broadening the product portfolio and fortifying the distribution network. This strategic alliance extends the service offerings to encompass a diverse array of products, including Enterprise Switches, industrial-grade switches, GPON OLT ONT, and SFPs, catering directly to the needs of customers. These additions seamlessly integrate with Beetel's current suite of technology solutions and harmonize with its overarching vision, capabilities, and expansive channel ecosystem.



Mr. Sanjeev Chhabra, Managing Director and CEO, Beetel, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration and said, "We are pleased to partner with Alpha Bridge Technologies to improve our networking equipment offerings. This partnership aligns well with our dedication to delivering high-quality, innovative solutions to our customers. Alpha Bridge Technologies focuses on producing top-notch network products while keeping core values of accountability, brilliance, and technology in mind. With this collaboration, Beetel and Alpha Bridge Technologies are positioned to transform the networking equipment landscape, providing customers with a wide range of solutions supported by exceptional service and support."



Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Rajiv Mittal, Co-founder & Director, of Alpha Bridge Technologies, stressed the significance of the partnership with Beetel, stating, "Alpha Bridge Technologies values its collaboration with Beetel, a well-established brand in the technology sector. This partnership signifies a merging of capabilities. Leveraging Beetel's expertise and established channel partner ecosystem will enable us to broaden our market presence, stimulate growth, and provide enhanced value to our customers."



As the technology landscape evolves, organizations demand network equipment that undergoes thorough testing and boasts durability, reliability, extended functionality, user-friendliness, and cost-effectiveness. This partnership aims to deliver quality-tested products to meet these customer needs.





About Beetel



Beetel, one of India's leading homegrown brands and an established market leader in the landline phone category was founded in 1987. A pioneer in IT enterprise and networking solutions, SD-WAN, and collaboration solutions, Beetel also manufactures and distributes a huge range of products like mobile devices, mobile accessories, and IT peripherals.



Beetel offers its services through 10,000 retailers and 500 distributors in India at the most prudent prices. Its partner base includes companies like Avaya, Poly, Samsung, Huawei, QSC, RADWIN, Ruckus, RAD, and Acetelis.



Having manufactured more than 100 million landline phones till date, Beetel also extends Technical Services (pre- and post-sales, Installations, Cloud, AMC, etc.) helping with designing solutions followed by system configurations & programming, covering the entire spectrum of services to over 19 countries spread across 5 continents in the world.





About Alpha Bridge:



Alpha Bridge Technologies Pvt LtdÂ® is a distinguished India-based startup OEM with a focus on "Make-in-India" State-of-the-art Carrier-grade networking products addressing the Telcos, ISPs, data centers, Government and the Enterprise market. Their product includes SFPs, GPON - ONT/OLT and Enterprise Switches. Alpha Bridge stands as a beacon of innovation in the networking equipment sector, emphasizing quality, durability, and cost-efficiency. Their product portfolio is meticulously designed to cater to a wide range of networking needs, from switches suited for small enterprises to high-performance solutions for data centers and large networks. The leadership, with over 40 years of combined experience, propels the company towards fulfilling the connectivity demands of tomorrow, underpinning their offerings with a vision deeply rooted in the advancement of internet infrastructure. For a deeper insight into their mission and products.

