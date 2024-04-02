Mudra On Being Appointed To President's Office: Work On Setting Up Tribunal For Russia Will Continue

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Iryna Mudra, who was recently appointed to the position of Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, said that in her new position, she would do everything necessary to help the country recover, bring it closer to European standards, and hold the Russian Federation accountable.

She stated this in an exclusive comment to an Ukrinform correspondent in The Hague.

arrives in The Hague, meets with Dutch counterpar

"I recognize and understand what a difficult part of work awaits me, what an insane responsibility that is. I will try to do everything in my power, everything that is needed for our country's recovery, for the positive changes that our citizens and our partners are waiting for. Of course, this is a challenging field. This is also about judicial reform, ensuring all legal policies of the Office. I will continue to coordinate work on creating a compensation facility, holding Russia accountable, creating a tribunal for the crime of aggression. This will require additional efforts from me, but I promise that I will at least do my best, whatever depends on me to justify this trust. And to ensure these positive changes that our country needs so much today," Mudra emphasized.

Zelensky replaces two deputy heads of President's Office

As reported, on March 29, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed two deputy heads of the President's Office, Andrii Smirnov and Oleksiy Dniprov, and appointed Iryna Mudra and Olena Kovalska to these positions. Prior to the appointment, from May 2022, Iryna Mudra worked as Deputy Minister of Justice.