Belarusian Territorial Defense Forces Undergoing Training In Several Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Belarus, territorial defense forces have launched training simultaneous exercises in several areas.

That's according to BelTA , referring to the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense, Ukrinform reports.

As part of the“comprehensive inspection” of territorial defense in Gomel region, which borders Ukraine, in from April 2 to 4, command and staff exercises are being be conducted involving territorial defense forces of the two districts.

It is noted that the goal of the drills is to assess readiness of commanders' readiness to perform training and combat tasks, upgrade the skills of reserve officers in leading their subordinates, as well as to train the personnel to perform their duties as part of territorial defense efforts.

Similar drills will be held April 2-4 in Grodno region, on the border with Lithuania.

"During the exercises, protection and defense of a territorial defense facilit will be worked out, as well as participation in ensuring martial law measures involving volunteers from the people's militia," the press service of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense noted.

Also, the Ministry said that from April 2 to April 26, a training camp will be organized for territorial defense troops.

"As part of the campaign, conscripts will be received and comprehensively supported with the involvement of the local mobilization deployment base," added the Ministry of Defense.

