Russians Moving Military Hardware From Crimea To Mainland Kherson Region Amid Heavy Losses Guerillas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian invaders have been recently seen transferring military equipment from Azovske to Dzhankoy due to significant losses incurred in mainland Ukraine's Kherson region that is an active war theater.

This was reported by the ATESH partisan movement on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Our agents recorded the transfer of equipment from Azovske to Dzhankoy," the report says.

According to partisans, this equipment is being moved toward the Kherson direction to replenish losses after strikes by Ukrainian FPV drones.

ATESH added that, thanks to their agents who infiltrated Russia's Dnepr grouping, they learned of the heavy losses the invasion force has been suffering in terms of equipment, especially light armored capabilities.

These losses cannot be fully replenished due to the lack of the required amount of combat-ready hardware.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that Russia had brought fresh military recruits and new equipment to the railway hub of Dzhankoy in northern Crimea (temporarily occupied).