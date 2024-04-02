               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Receives Turkish Delegation


4/2/2024 7:09:44 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev hasreceived a delegation led by Haluk Gorgun, the President ofSecretariat of Defense Industries under the Presidency of theRepublic of Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The delegation includes Chief Executive Officer of ASELSAN AhmetAkyol, Chief Executive Officer of ASFAT Behcet Karatas, ChiefExecutive Officer of HAVELSAN Mehmet Akif Nacar, General Directorof Mechanical and Chemical Industry Corporation Ilhami Kelesh,Chief Executive Officer of REPKON Group. Ibrahim Kulekci, ChiefExecutive Officer of ROKETSAN Murat Ikinci, Chief Executive Officerof Defense Technologies and Engineering Ozgur Guleryuz, ChiefExecutive Officer of Turkish Aviation and Space Industry - TUSASTemel Kotil.

