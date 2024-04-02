Egypt's President Takes Constitutional Oath

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 2 (KUNA) -- Abdulfattah Al-Sisi took on Tuesday the constitutional oath as President for a six-year term during a session for the House of Representatives in the New Administrative Capital.

The President is scheduled to address the nation after taking the oath, focusing on internal and external issues.

According to Article 144 of Egypt's Constitution, the President is required to take the oath in front of the House of Representatives before assuming his role and his duties.

When taking the oath, the President will swear by Almighty God to loyally uphold the republican system, to respect the Constitution and the law, to fully uphold the interests of the people and to safeguard the independence and territorial integrity of the nation.

The National Elections Authority announced last December that Al-Sisi had won a new presidential term after obtaining 89.6 percent of votes in the presidential elections. (end)

