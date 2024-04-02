Kuwaiti Cabinet Discusses 124 Designated Schools' Preparations For '24 Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 2 (KUNA) -- The cabinet discussed on Monday the preparation of 124 schools hosting ballot boxes for the upcoming 2024 National Assembly elections scheduled on Thursday, April 4.

The meeting, chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, saw Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Al-Adel Al-Adwani delivering the schools' preparations to organize the elections in the five constituencies.

The minister affirmed that schools were ready to be handed to the Interior Ministry by the end of today, noting that studies in these particular schools would be done remotely on April 3, Wednesday. (end)

