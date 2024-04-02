Indian Visa From Laos, Poland & Peru

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa Airports and Seaports allowed

While seeking an India Business or Tourist e-Visa, you are required to arrive in the country by air or cruise at designated airports and ports as per Indian e-Visa Immigration Regulations. Having a multiple-entry e-Visa allows you to visit various airports or seaports on your upcoming trips. Despite having four options to depart India (air, cruise, rail, and bus), only two methods are permitted for entry with an e-Visa: either by air or by cruise. Make sure to keep checking the list of authorized airports and seaports since it gets updated regularly, so save it in your bookmarks and check back frequently. According to the Indian immigration authorities' decision, this list would be changed in the future months, with other airports and seaports added.







e-Visa India Authorized Entry Ports

Ahmedabad (AMD)

Amritsar (ATQ)

Bagdogra (IXB)

Bengaluru (BLR)

Bhubaneshwar (BBI)

Calicut (CCJ)

Chandigarh (IXC)

Chennai (MAA)

Cochin (COK)

Coimbatore (CJB)

Delhi (DEL)

Gaya (GAY)

Goa (GOI)

Guwahati (GAU)

Hyderabad (HYD)

Jaipur (JAI)

Kannur (CNN)

Kolkata (CCU)

Lucknow (LKO)

Madurai Airport (IXM)

Mangalore (IXE)

Mumbai (BOM)

Nagpur (NAG)

Portblair (IXZ)

Pune (PNQ)

Tiruchirapalli (TRZ)

Trivandrum (TRV)

Varanasi (VNS)

Vishakhapatnam (VTZ)

Approved seaports are:

Cochin Seaport

Chennai Seaport

Goa Seaport

Mangalore Seaport

Mumbai Seaport

Indian Visa Airport and Seaports for exit

As per the Indian Immigration Service's ruling, more airports and seaports will be added to this list in the upcoming months. While there are four options for departing India (via airplane, cruise, train, or bus), only two are acceptable when holding an Electronic Visa (India Visa Online). When requesting an India tourist or business e-Visa, ensure that you arrive in the country through approved airports and ports by air or cruise ship as stated in Indian e-Visa Immigration Regulations. Indian visas exit points are airports or seaports in India where citizens from specific countries can enter without a visa or get one upon arrival. Foreign visitors must obtain a visa at Indian visa entry points located throughout India. The list of authorized airports and seaports is reviewed every month, so check this list regularly.

Indian eVisa ports allowed for exit

Airports

Ahmedabad

Amritsar

Bagdogra

Bengaluru

Bhubaneshwar

Calicut

Chennai

Chandigarh

Cochin

Coimbatore

Delhi

Gaya

Goa

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Jaipur

Kannur

Kolkata

Lucknow

Madurai

Mangalore

Mumbai

Nagpur

Port Blair

Pune

Srinagar

Surat

Tiruchirapalli

Tirupati

Trivandrum

Varanasi

Vijayawada

Vishakhapatnam

Seaports for Exit

Alang

Bedi Bunder

Bhavnagar

Calicut

Chennai

Cochin

Cuddalore

Kakinada

Kandla

Kolkata

Mandvi

Mormagoa Harbour

Mumbai Seaport

Nagapattinum

Nhava Sheva

Paradeep

Porbandar

Port Blair

Tuticorin

Vishakapatnam

New Mangalore

Vizhinjam

Agati and Minicoy Island Lakshdwip UT

Vallarpadam

Mundra

Krishnapatnam

Dhubri

Pandu

Nagaon

Karimganj

Kattupalli

Indian Visa from Laos

The Indian government implemented an electronic Visa system online to quicken the process of immigration and entry into the nation. 169 countries, including Laos, are eligible to apply for an E-Tourist Visa to India. Before applying for the popular Indian e-Visa for tourism, residents of Laos need to fulfill several requirements set by the Indian government. The e-Visa for tourists traveling to India is known as the Indian Tourist e-Visa. It is only applicable for a 30-day stay in the country and must be used within one month from the date of issue. It cannot be extended. The India Business eVisa enables Laotian businessmen to visit India via the internet. The e-Visa is valid for 365 days and allows multiple entries, with each entry not exceeding 180 days for citizens of e-Visa-eligible countries. Indian Electronic Medical Visa is an electronic visa for medical treatment in the country. It is valid for 04 months, allowing travelers to stay in the country for 60 days with triple entries. Eligible Lao passport holders can easily and simply apply by completing the online India e-Visa Application Form and providing some personal information and some required supporting documents.

Indian Visa Requirements for Laotian citizens



A valid Laos passport with a minimum validity of 6 months when entering the country.

A valid email address to receive the e-visa in their Inbox.

A valid credit or debit card for payment of the visa processing fee.

Business cards copy and invitation letter: this requirement applies to people who apply for an India business e-Visa. Letter from the hospital in India: this is valid only for people who apply for a medical visa.

Indian Visa From Peru

If you possess a Peruvian passport and desire to travel to India, you need to request a visa specifically for Peruvian citizens visiting India. Peruvians now have the opportunity to request an e-Visa for India from the Indian government. Citizens of Peru qualify for various types of visas for traveling to India. Peruvian travelers need to consider their choices depending on why they are traveling and how long they will be in the country. The Peruvian visa for tourists visiting India offers the following advantages: It is exclusively for tourists and people traveling for leisure. It permits individuals to enter India multiple times. It can be rented for a maximum of 90 days per booking. The e-Business Visa is only valid for one year and can be used for traveling to India for business purposes. For this type, the validity period is 365 days from the date of issuance, and you can enter India as many times as you like. Each length of stay must not exceed 180 days. e-Medical Visa – Used when you need to enter India for medical treatment. It grants holders a maximum of 60 days per visit. The e-Medical Assistant Visa is issued for up to 2 Peruvian relatives of an e-Medical Visa holder. Both visa types are valid for 120 days. A Peru India eVisa application usually takes no more than 10 minutes once the applicant has all the necessary visa requirements and documentation in hand. This electronic system allows visitors to register online and receive the e-Visa by email, eliminating long queues at an embassy or consulate.

India eVisa Requirements for Peru Citizens



A valid passport: to consider it valid, remember to verify that it wouldn't expire once you get to India.

Digital photo of yourself: this picture must be recent, and it should follow the proper guidelines.

A complete passport scan of the information page.

Means of payment: You can use a debit/credit card or PayPal account to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

INDIAN VISA FROM POLAND

The Indian government has put in place steps to simplify the process for tourists to enter the country. Starting from 2014, the Indian authorities have been providing an internet-based application form for Polish citizens seeking Indian visas. One of the initiatives being implemented is the electronic travel authorization, which enables tourists from 169 countries to obtain visas for visiting India via the Indian e-Visa system. Poles interested in traveling to India for leisure, business, or medical purposes have the option to apply for various types of Indian e-Visas. An e-Visa for tourists is a type of visa that permits entry into India for purposes of tourism or travel. In this category, you are allowed to visit India once and remain for a maximum of 30 days. An e-Business Visa is necessary for any business or commercial engagements in India. This category permits you to stay in India for a maximum of one year (365 days) and enter and exit the country multiple times, with each visit not surpassing 180 days. E-Medical Visa – If you are looking to travel to India for any medical treatment including yoga physical therapy, you can choose this type of e-Visa as it allows you to stay up to 60 days and more importantly, you can enter and exit three times in advance. This visa for India allows travelers from Poland and other countries to visit India for short stays. The India e-Visa application process is easy as it is entirely online. In other words, travelers save trips to the local embassy or consulate to apply for the Indian Visa.

India eVisa Requirements for Polish Citizens



Having a passport that will be valid for at least 6 months from the date of the traveler's arrival in India.

Having at least 2 blank pages on the passport where entry and exit stamps can be placed.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

You can use PayPal or a debit/credit card so you can pay for the Visa fees. Travelers must also have a return ticket or a ticket of onward travel while applying for an eVisa.