Sir Michael Fallon To Retire From Genel Energy

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

Genel Energy has announced that Sir Michael Fallon has indicated his intention to retire from the Board of Genel at the AGM in May 2024.

Sir Michael Fallon has served more than four years at Genel as Non-Executive Director, Deputy Chair, Senior Independent Director, Chair of the International Relations Committee, and a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee.

In a statement, the Board said it recognises that following the retirement of Sir Michael Fallon from the Board of Directors, under the UK Corporate Governance Code, only half of the Board excluding the Chair is considered independent. The Board intends to appoint a new Independent Non-Executive Director as soon as practically possible.

David McManus, Chair of Genel Energy, said:

"Sir Michael has been a long-standing member of the Board, and it has been a pleasure to work with him and benefit from his exceptional geopolitical knowledge and experience. On behalf of the Board, we wish him all the best with his other commitments."

(Source: Genel Energy)