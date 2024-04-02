J&K: BJP Likely To Announce Candidate For Anantnag-Rajouri Constituency Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 2 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to announce its candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.
On Monday, the National Conference (NC) announced the name of senior Gujjar/Bakarwal religious and political leader Mian Altaf Ahmad as its candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.
Sources said among the top runners for the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency are IAS officer, Aijaz Assad, an IIT Delhi graduate from Mendhar, Poonch (Pir Panjal).
If Assad gets the BJP nomination as its candidate for the Anantnag-Rajouri seat, he would be the second Muslim face in politics from the Pir Panjal region.
The other name under consideration is the party's J&K unit President Ravinder Raina.
Anantnag-Rajouri constituency is the only Lok Sabha constituency which has voting segments in both the Jammu division and the Valley.
The constituency goes to vote on May 7.
MENAFN02042024000231011071ID1108047877
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.