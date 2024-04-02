Paraguay Meat Sales Dip In Early 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Early in 2024, Paraguay faced an unexpected 3.5% drop in its meat exports, a shift from the prior year's figures.



This was revealed by the National Animal Health and Quality Service CPC From January to March, the nation exported 69,090 tons of red meat.



This was a reduction from 71,621 tons, amounting to a loss of 2,531 tons.



Yet, revenue from these exports was boosted slightly. By March, earnings had risen by 0.3%, reaching $333 million.



This was a modest gain of $1.1 million over the previous year's $331 million.



José Carlos Martín Camperchioli, leading the veterinary body, highlighted ongoing hurdles in the meat industry.







This sector saw fewer shipments, continuing a pattern seen in the preceding year.



He pointed out that improved international meat prices might explain the slight uptick in revenue from the first quarter's exports.



Additionally, the report showed a 7.4% fall in the export of meat, offal, and similar goods.



Here, the figures were 129,782 tons, down from 140,259 tons during the same period in 2023.



As for earnings, there was a 2.8% decrease, with $443.3 million made by March 2024. This was $12 million less than the $430.5 million from the year before.



Chile emerged as the leading market for Paraguay's red meat, buying 28,425 tons worth $149 million.



This snapshot offers insight into Paraguay's challenges and successes within the global meat market, marking a period of adjustment and resilience.

