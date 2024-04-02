Brazil Nears Cotton Export Lead Amid Global Challenges

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the 2023-2024 cycle, Brazil is set to achieve a historic milestone in its agricultural sector, particularly with cotton.



The nation expects to harvest an impressive 3.5 million tons of cotton. This represents a 7.7% increase from the previous cycle.



Such growth is credited to a significant expansion in the planting area, with projections showing a 15.4% increase, surpassing one million hectares.



The rise in cotton output partly comes from farmers shifting from second-crop corn to cotton after poor soybean yields affected by El Niño .



Additionally, Brazil's favorable rainfall has preserved its cotton quality, unlike the U.S., where drought has significantly harmed cotton crops.



Notably, Brazil and the U.S. provide over half of the global cotton supply.



Despite the challenges, the U.S. is expected to export 12.5 million bales, with Brazil closely behind at 11.25 million bales for the 2023-2024 season.







However, severe droughts, especially in crucial U.S. areas like Texas, have compromised nearly 40% of the U.S. cotton crop, with only a tiny fraction considered in good or excellent condition.



Brazil's agricultural sector's overall output, including cotton, is predicted to see an almost 40% boost, reaching 130 million tons in the 2023/2024 cycle.



This broad surge spans various crops, driven by El Niño's climatic advantages, forecasting enhanced production and profitability.



Even with a slight drop in total planted area, gains in soybean and minor crops should balance out declines in wheat, barley, corn, and sunflower.



Grain production is set to hit 77.8 million tons, up 26.2%, highlighting Brazil's critical contribution to global food security and agricultural exports.



This scenario highlights Brazil's ability to adapt and thrive in changing market and climatic conditions.



The country's record cotton harvest and agricultural growth enhance its status as a major global producer.

