Uruguay Sees Slight Export Decline In Early 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In early 2024, Uruguay's export sector faced a modest setback, with a 2% decrease in goods exports, totaling $2.757 billion.



This downturn was particularly noticeable in March when export requests fell by 14%, reaching $893 million, as highlighted by the trade promotion institute, Uruguay XXI.



Pulp led the charge in exports, bringing in $540 million, a 6% increase, mainly due to UPM's third mill becoming operational.



Beef, another critical export, experienced a 6% reduction, generating $501 million. These figures include transactions within free zones.



Wheat showed remarkable growth with a 136% increase, reaching $193 million.



Beverage concentrates and dairy products also made notable contributions, with respective increases of 15% and a decline of 17%.







Brazil and China were the primary markets, with Brazil purchasing 21% of Uruguay's exports. In 2023, exports fell by 13% from the previous year's record high.



However, Uruguay XXI predicts a 14% increase in exports for 2024, hopeful that favorable weather will counteract the effects of the worst drought in seventy years, thus revitalizing agro-industrial production.

Background

Uruguay's economy is anchored in agriculture, exporting key products like beef, soybeans, and dairy.



Its agricultural success is underpinned by fertile land and a favorable climate. Strategic diversification into forestry, exemplified by UPM's third pulp mill, shows the sector's growth.



Export fluctuations are often linked to global demand, commodity prices, and weather, with recent wheat export boosts showcasing Uruguay's market responsiveness.



Despite a dip in beef exports, Uruguay maintains its status as a top supplier, illustrating the livestock sector's resilience.



Brazil and China are crucial markets, reflecting strong trade ties and strategic importance.



After a historic drought, a forecasted export growth in 2024 hinges on better weather, emphasizing agriculture's climate dependence.



This scenario encapsulates Uruguay's economic resilience and adaptability amidst global and environmental challenges.

