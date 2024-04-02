Libertadores To Sudamericana: South America’S Football Schedule

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 2024 Copa Libertadores is set to start on April 3rd, with the group stage running until May 29th.



This year, seven Brazilian teams are in the fray: Fluminense, Palmeiras, Flamengo , Grêmio, Atlético-MG, São Paulo, and Botafogo, with Fluminense opening their campaign in Group A as last year's champions.



The detailed schedule for the group stage rounds is as follows:



- Round 1: April 3

- Round 2: April 10

- Round 3: April 24

- Round 4: May 8

- Round 5: May 15

- Round 6: May 29



The knockout stages will kick off with the Round of 16 on August 14th and 21st, followed by the quarter-finals on September 18th and 25th, and the semi-finals on October 23rd and 30th. The grand finale is slated for November 30th.







In addition to the Libertadores, the Copa Sudamericana group stage commences on April 3rd and ends on May 29th, with playoffs scheduled for July 17th and 24th.



The knockout phase for this competition begins in August, mirroring the Libertadores timeline, but concludes with its final on November 23rd.



The 2024 Recopa Sudamericana, featuring a clash between Fluminense and LDU Quito, is set for February 21st and 28th, starting away for Fluminense before they host the return leg.



This structured timeline highlights the intense competition awaiting South American clubs and underscores the logistical planning involved in orchestrating these continental tournaments.



The participation of top Brazilian clubs promises exciting matchups, with fans eagerly anticipating the kick-off of these prestigious competitions.

