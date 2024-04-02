Libertadores 2024 Sets Record Prizes

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 2024 Conmebol Libertadores kicks off this Tuesday, and each team will receive R$15 million ($2.97 million) upfront. Additionally, each victory in the tournament will earn them another $317,000.



Aiming to set a global precedent, the event promises the winner around R$115 million ($22.77 million), the largest in football.



The trophy, a symbol of excellence, comes with a significant financial boost for the champion, estimated at R$115 million ($22.77 million).



"Economic gains of this scale significantly boost a club's finances," says economist Bruno Imaizumi.



This reward eclipses those of top-tier competitions like the UEFA Champions League, which awards its winner about R$109 million ($21.58 million).



This bounty enables clubs to significantly enhance their squad . For example, with R$115 million ($22.77 million), a team could buy any player among the 171 new signings in Brazil's Serie A this season.







Highlighting this, Luis Henrique's move to Botafogo from Spain's Betis for R$106 million ($20.99 million) marks the most expensive acquisition in Brazilian football.



The financial benefits aren't just for the winner. Starting in the group stages, every team gets R$15 million ($2.97 million), and victories add R$1.6 million ($317,000).



Advancing in the tournament unlocks even more substantial rewards. Perfect performance could yield a team up to R$167 million ($33.07 million).



Seven Brazilian clubs aim to maximize their earnings from this prize pool, eyeing the finale on November 30 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



Imaizumi suggests that increased funding creates a beneficial cycle for teams.



With more resources, teams are better positioned to participate in high-stakes events, which in turn can lead to greater earnings.



This cycle of success is seen as pivotal for club football's continued prosperity, highlighting tournaments' significant influence on the sport's financial and competitive landscapes.

