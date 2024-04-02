Tuesday’S Morning Call: Key Economic Reports Influence Global Stocks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's market update highlights a significant economic agenda, from the unveiling of the latest Focus Bulletin to the release of China's March Composite PMI index .



Investors and analysts are watching closely as these reports play a crucial role in shaping market trends.

The day kicks off with the Focus Bulletin by the Central Bank at 8:25.



Soon after, at 8:30, February's monetary and credit statistics are revealed.



By 11:00, the U.S. reports on February's job openings via the JOLTs data.

Direcional (DIRR3) shows promise with a potential increase of up to 29.9%.



GPS (GGPS3) could rise by 19.49%, making it a noteworthy option.



Romi (ROMI3) and Sabesp (SBSP3) offer potential gains of 33.21% and 15.19%, respectively.

Marfrig (MRFG3) rounds out the list with a 25.35% upside potential.



After a challenging March, where the stock market dipped by 0.71%, investors are keen on a rebound. The first quarter saw a decline of 4.5%, marking a rough start to the year.As the first trading day of April ends, the stock market has already faced a decrease of 0.87%, landing at 126,990.45 points.Meanwhile, the dollar gained, rising by 0.87% to R$ 5.0591. This fluctuation underscores the dynamic nature of financial markets.Stocks to Watch:A recent analysis by Financial Insights, based on Itaú BBA's graphical examination, showcases several stocks to keep an eye on:These insights are pivotal for investors seeking opportunities in a volatile market.In the U.S., mixed stock market closings reflect cautious investor sentiment. The Dow Jones fell by 0.60%, while the S&P 500 saw a modest drop of 0.20%.In contrast, the Nasdaq edged up by 0.11%.These movements came after industry and inflation data and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's cautious stance influenced expectations for U.S. interest rate cuts.In summary, anticipation and strategic planning mark today's financial landscape.Investors are navigating through a maze of economic reports, each with the potential to sway market directions.