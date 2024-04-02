Tuesday’S Top Football Matches And Where To Watch

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tuesday offers a treat for football enthusiasts with key matchups in South American and European football taking center stage.



Highlights include the Copa Libertadores ' first phase featuring Flamengo and Grêmio, and the South American Cup debuts of Atlhetico-PR, Internacional, and Corinthians.

Today's Must-Watch Football Matches





Spotlight on Brazilian teams kicking off their Libertadores (Flamengo , Grêmio) and South American Cup (Atlhetico-PR, Internacional, Corinthians) campaigns.







16:30 – Campeonato Paraibano: Serra Branca vs. Botafogo – Globo (PB)

19:00 – Campeonato Maranhense: Sampaio Corrêa vs. Imperatriz – YouTube (Sampaio TV)







19:00 – Millonarios vs. Flamengo – ESPN and Star+



21:00 – The Strongest vs. Grêmio – Paramount+

23:00 – Universitário vs. LDU Quito – ESPN4 and Star+







19:00 – Belgrano vs. Internacional – Paramount+



21:30 – Racing Montevideo vs. Corinthians- SBT and Paramount+

23:00 – Cesar Vallejo vs. Defensa y Justicia – Paramount+







15:45 – DFB-Pokal: Saarbrucker vs. Kaiserslautern – ESPN3 and Star+



16:00 – Coppa Italia: Juventus vs. Lazio – ESPN2 and Star+

16:45 – Taça de Portugal: Benfica vs. Sporting – Star+





20:00 – CONCACAF Champions Cup: Columbus Crew vs. Tigres UANL – Star+







05:00 – Australian Championship: Central Coast Mariners vs. Melbourne City – YouTube (A-Leagues)

16:00 – Saudi Championship: Abha vs. Al-Nassr – YouTube (Esporte na Band), BandPlay, and BandSports





15:00 – FA Youth Cup: Manchester City vs. Bristol City – Star+





19:00 – LNF: Campo Mourão vs. Santo André – YouTube (LNF TV)



