Tuesday’S Top Football Matches And Where To Watch


4/2/2024 6:18:09 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tuesday offers a treat for football enthusiasts with key matchups in South American and European football taking center stage.

Highlights include the Copa Libertadores ' first phase featuring Flamengo and Grêmio, and the South American Cup debuts of Atlhetico-PR, Internacional, and Corinthians.
Today's Must-Watch Football Matches


  • Spotlight on Brazilian teams kicking off their Libertadores (Flamengo , Grêmio) and South American Cup (Atlhetico-PR, Internacional, Corinthians) campaigns.

Today's Football Viewing Guide
Brazilian Football

  • 16:30 – Campeonato Paraibano: Serra Branca vs. Botafogo – Globo (PB)
  • 19:00 – Campeonato Maranhense: Sampaio Corrêa vs. Imperatriz – YouTube (Sampaio TV)


Libertadores

  • 19:00 – Millonarios vs. Flamengo – ESPN and Star+
  • 21:00 – The Strongest vs. Grêmio – Paramount+
  • 23:00 – Universitário vs. LDU Quito – ESPN4 and Star+

South American Cup

  • 19:00 – Belgrano vs. Internacional – Paramount+
  • 21:30 – Racing Montevideo vs. Corinthians- SBT and Paramount+
  • 23:00 – Cesar Vallejo vs. Defensa y Justicia – Paramount+

European Football Highlights

  • 15:45 – DFB-Pokal: Saarbrucker vs. Kaiserslautern – ESPN3 and Star+
  • 16:00 – Coppa Italia: Juventus vs. Lazio – ESPN2 and Star+
  • 16:45 – Taça de Portugal: Benfica vs. Sporting – Star+

Football in the Americas

  • 20:00 – CONCACAF Champions Cup: Columbus Crew vs. Tigres UANL – Star+

Global Football Action

  • 05:00 – Australian Championship: Central Coast Mariners vs. Melbourne City – YouTube (A-Leagues)
  • 16:00 – Saudi Championship: Abha vs. Al-Nassr – YouTube (Esporte na Band), BandPlay, and BandSports

Youth Football

  • 15:00 – FA Youth Cup: Manchester City vs. Bristol City – Star+

Futsal

  • 19:00 – LNF: Campo Mourão vs. Santo André – YouTube (LNF TV)

This day promises exciting football action across various leagues and tournaments globally, providing fans with plenty of options to catch their favorite teams in action.

