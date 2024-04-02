Tuesday’S Top Football Matches And Where To Watch

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tuesday offers a treat for football enthusiasts with key matchups in South American and European football taking center stage.
Highlights include the Copa Libertadores ' first phase featuring Flamengo and Grêmio, and the South American Cup debuts of Atlhetico-PR, Internacional, and Corinthians.
Today's Must-Watch Football Matches
Spotlight on Brazilian teams kicking off their Libertadores (Flamengo , Grêmio) and South American Cup (Atlhetico-PR, Internacional, Corinthians) campaigns.
Today's Football Viewing Guide
Brazilian Football
16:30 – Campeonato Paraibano: Serra Branca vs. Botafogo – Globo (PB)
19:00 – Campeonato Maranhense: Sampaio Corrêa vs. Imperatriz – YouTube (Sampaio TV)
Libertadores
19:00 – Millonarios vs. Flamengo – ESPN and Star+
21:00 – The Strongest vs. Grêmio – Paramount+
23:00 – Universitário vs. LDU Quito – ESPN4 and Star+
South American Cup
19:00 – Belgrano vs. Internacional – Paramount+
21:30 – Racing Montevideo vs. Corinthians- SBT and Paramount+
23:00 – Cesar Vallejo vs. Defensa y Justicia – Paramount+
European Football Highlights
15:45 – DFB-Pokal: Saarbrucker vs. Kaiserslautern – ESPN3 and Star+
16:00 – Coppa Italia: Juventus vs. Lazio – ESPN2 and Star+
16:45 – Taça de Portugal: Benfica vs. Sporting – Star+
Football in the Americas
20:00 – CONCACAF Champions Cup: Columbus Crew vs. Tigres UANL – Star+
Global Football Action
05:00 – Australian Championship: Central Coast Mariners vs. Melbourne City – YouTube (A-Leagues)
16:00 – Saudi Championship: Abha vs. Al-Nassr – YouTube (Esporte na Band), BandPlay, and BandSports
Youth Football
15:00 – FA Youth Cup: Manchester City vs. Bristol City – Star+
Futsal
19:00 – LNF: Campo Mourão vs. Santo André – YouTube (LNF TV)
This day promises exciting football action across various leagues and tournaments globally, providing fans with plenty of options to catch their favorite teams in action.
MENAFN02042024007421016031ID1108047794
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.