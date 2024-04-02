Signs Of Light At End Of China's Economic Tunnel?

It's here where economists think Xi and Li must tread carefully. PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng, too, as he balances the need to head off deflationary pressures without facilitating a fresh increase in financial leverage, a problem on which the central bank has made progress.

Analysts at Maybank note that news that PMI data had“a fairly solid first quarter” could“put the Chinese government on hold in rolling out bigger monetary and fiscal stimulus to provide an additional much-needed boost to the economy.”

The risk is that the PBOC makes the Japan-like mistake of letting deflationary forces fester without bold action. Another is that officials in Beijing are overconfident about the state of global demand.



Looking at China's manufacturing growth, says Jeremy Mark, senior fellow at the Geoeconomics Center of the Atlantic Council, it's safe to“assume that much of that expansion is likely to go straight to exports.”

Yet Europe is walking in place as economists continue to slash growth forecasts for Germany, which is skirting recession.



“Germany is struggling,” says International Monetary Fund economist Kevin Fletcher.“It was the only G7 economy to shrink last year and is set to be the group's slowest-growing economy again this year, according to our latest projections.”



Japan is also struggling to find its

economic footing .“Japanese business sentiment is treading water,” says economist Jeemin Bang at Moody's Analytics. Bang adds that“manufacturers are struggling,” as evidenced by the Bank of Japan's“Tankan” index for large manufacturers falling to 11 from 13 prior in the first quarter.

Strategist Maki Sawada at Nomura Securities Co warns of signs of“eroded confidence” in the“future prospects of Japan's manufacturing and nonmanufacturing sectors.” And, awkwardly, at a moment when the BOJ is embarking on its first tightening cycle in 17 years.

The US, meanwhile, remains a wild card as the Federal Reserve slow-walks the interest rate cuts virtually every economist on the globe thought were a given this year.

At this point, the best-case scenario is that“by the time the Fed meets in June, the data should be convincing enough for them to commence its rate normalization process,” says economist Jeffrey Roach at LPL Financial. In general, though,“markets need to have the same patience the Fed is exhibiting,” he notes.

Uncertainty about the trajectory of rate policies in Washington and Tokyo will continue to make for volatile conditions in currency markets.



“The very accommodative stance of BOJ and data that continue to show the fragility of Japan's 'virtuous cycle' economic recovery underscore the divergence in policy stances” with the Fed, write Westpac strategists in a recent note.

Yet for China, the key is accelerating

structural reforms . The US$7 trillion stock crash from the market's 2021 peak to January has subsided to some extent. The worries driving the rout, though, remain live ones for many global investors.

Take Ray Dalio's recent headline-grabbing observations about a Chinese economy with which he's been engaging for decades. In a recent LinkedIn post, the founder of hedge fund giant Bridgewater Associates warned of China courting a Japan-like“lost decade,” while exploring the risks of the“100-year big storm” about which Xi warned in 2018.

Bridgewater's Ray Dalio thinks China is at risk of a 'lost decade'. Photo by Harry Murphy / Web Summit / X Screengrab

“When there is a lot of debt and big wealth gaps at the same time as there are great domestic and international power conflicts, and/or great disruptive changes in nature, and great changes in technology, there is an increased likelihood of a '100-year big storm,'”

Dalio writes .

Dalio's top worry is that by acting too slowly to fix the property sector and reduce municipal debt levels China risks a“balance sheet recession” of the kind that hobbled Japan in the 1990s. He argues that China must accelerate deleveraging efforts and cut borrowing costs that Japan did 30 years ago.

On the need for bigger PBOC rate cuts, Dalio says that“in my opinion, this should have been done two years ago, and if not done will probably lead to a lost decade.” The problem, he adds, is that“when the debt becomes too large to pay off and there are big wealth gaps, that causes the cycle to reverse.”

Yet

uncertainty abounds

as to how Beijing will proceed. As Dalio put it,“no one knows how far the pendulum will swing back toward the more Maoist/Marxist ways of doing things. The impediment is that communicating more directly is not the Chinese leadership's traditional way of doing things, which, as China goes back toward the more traditional ways of doing things, is understandable.”

For China's 2024, the key issue is how assertively Xi and Li move to repair the cracks in the financial system – the very ones that had capital fleeing in recent quarters. Foreign direct investment into China fell to a 23-year low in 2023, with just $42.7 billion of inflows.

