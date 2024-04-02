In Celebration Of International Day Of Happiness Majid Al Futtaim And CDA Host Heartwarming Orphans Iftar

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Carrefour, which Majid Al Futtaim owns the exclusive rights to operate in the UAE, has partnered with the Community Development Authority (CDA), on hosting a heartwarming orphans Iftar on International Day of Happiness at the Fountain Garden at Park Hyatt hotel, Dubai.

The event welcomed over 200 guests, including more than 120 children aged 4 and above, who enjoyed a warm Iftar, followed by entertainment and activities.

Gifts, including vouchers and toys from various Majid Al Futtaim's companies were distributed to all guests, including Magic Planet, Ski Dubai and more.

Bernardo Perloiro, Chief Operating Officer at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, commented:“Sharing happiness is one of the most important values especially during Ramadan, therefore we are proud of our partnerships with the CDA in translating Ramadan values into reality. We also thank our suppliers for their generosity in supporting the event and providing items, particularly toys for the children to prepare them for Eid, bringing smiles to their faces.”